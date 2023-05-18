Honda explores hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines in small mobility. Utah builds out its fast-charging network. And those on the Apple ecosystem can tap into Porsche Taycan energy use while navigating. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Those who drive a Porsche Taycan now have a wider range of navigation choices. Apple Maps will tap into the Taycan’s energy use and state of charge and, like the EV’s built-in Charging Planner, recommend charging stops along the way. Those who shift nav to the iPhone and CarPlay won’t get battery preconditioning ahead of the highest-power charging breaks, though.

The regional utility Rocky Mountain Power announced plans Wednesday for 80 fast-charging stations at 20 sites in Utah, with support from Electrify America. It’s seeking federal NEVI funding for the stations, which will help fill in charging corridors allowing EV drivers to cross the state.

And just this week, Honda has announced more details about several key hydrogen projects. On one hand, it’s confirmed plans to demonstrate a fuel-cell heavy-duty truck with Isuzu next year, with a market launch due in 2027. On the other hand, it’s looking at the potential role of hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines in small mobility, with Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Yamaha—even though these companies are also developing a battery-swapping scheme.

