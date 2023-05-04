Ford has detailed pricing and expected range for Mustang Mach-E models powered by LFP batteries. The Mini Cooper Electric could add range, space, and power next year with a redesign. And Fisker is embracing battery swapping for its Ocean EV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports

Fisker plans to bring swappable batteries to its Ocean EV—for fleets at first—with tech from the U.S. startup Ample, by 2024. Ample has focused earlier efforts on the Nissan Leaf, so the Ocean and its liquid cooling may be a different test case.

Ford has revealed range and pricing for revamped Standard Range versions of its 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, and it looks good for value. Prices drop; there’s a power boost; charging is quicker; and range numbers are expected to be a bit higher.

Redesigned 2025 Mini Cooper Electric models will add more range, interior space, and be split into economical Cooper E and sporty Cooper SE variants. Although the lineup is due next year, Mini hasn’t yet confirmed U.S. availability for what currently amounts to one of the most affordable EVs available to Americans.



