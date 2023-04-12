VW is planning a great many U.S. models eligible for the full $7,500 EV tax credit amount. Americans are on board with EV incentives but not mandates. And the EPA proposes standards that effectively align with California, without an EV mandate. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The U.S. EPA has proposed tough new vehicle emissions rules for 2027-2032, and perhaps the biggest takeaway is that while the target will encourage (and require, by projections) 67% EV sales by the 2032 model year, it does not mandate them.

According to a poll out earlier this week, public support for EV incentives and charging infrastructure is strong, yet Americans aren’t as interested in buying an EV for themselves. They’re also far from favorably unified in support for EV mandates or even stricter fuel economy standards.

And according to a recent interview citing Volkswagen’s top U.S. executive, VW plans 25 EVs qualifying for the $7,500 EV tax credit by 2030—up from just one, potentially, this year. It’s also hoping to use EVs as a way to gain a 10% U.S. market share, including Porsche and Audi.

