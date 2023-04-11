The stricter vehicle emissions rules may at last align federal rules with those from California. BYD shows off an active suspension for EVs. And we take a look at Ram electric truck details and future features with the brand’s CEO. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With the release of some key details regarding the Ram 1500 REV electric truck last week at the New York auto show, Ram Brand CEO Mike Koval fielded our questions on range and charging decisions, base-truck availability, and the range-extended XR model yet to be detailed. And yes, the charging robot and the full-length vehicle pass-through are both in the works.

The EPA is expected to soon propose stricter emissions rules that might ensure 60% EV sales by 2030 and are better synchronized with California rules. They have the approval of the Biden administration, according to recent reports, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan is expected to announce these standards Wednesday.

China’s BYD has revealed a new active suspension for future EVs in spectacular fashion—with a dancing, jumping electric sports car. The fast-acting suspension could have all sorts of uses enabling performance, comfort, and safety, but it could also help ensure the ideal ride height and better efficiency in EVs.

