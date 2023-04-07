Toyota sees 125-mile plug-in hybrids as part of the future. Lyft is planning on a lot more electric rides. Kia ramps up its EV plans. And we drove the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a review of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, we found this small crossover (or boxy wagon) to optimize value and fuel efficiency—with a sticker price starting under $30,000 and up to 42 mpg. Just don’t expect refinement or performance to be luxury-level.

Toyota on Friday morning revealed that it plans to push plug-in hybrid electric range beyond 120 miles. With the redesigned Prius Prime arriving at 44 miles and the RAV4 Prime at 42 miles, that would be a big change in packaging versus current PHEVs.

Kia earlier this week boosted its EV targets—to 1.6 million EVs annually by 2030, up from its 1.2 million target for 2030 announced last year. That includes a family of future purpose-built EV, among them a robotaxi.

Lyft has announced a major expansion of its EV- and hybrid-exclusive ride-hailing services. Termed Gren mode, it adds $1 to each ride with the aim of boosting the number of EVs in the fleet.

