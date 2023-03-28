Toyota sees dynamic wireless charging in its future. Lucid has used over-the-air software to lessen the scope of a physical recall repair. And battery degradation is gradual and likely won’t brick a used EV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports

A clever application of a diagnostic tool applied through over-the-air updates allowed Lucid to reduce the recall pool for a defective contactor in its Air electric sedan. It’s one of many time- and resource-raving cases for OTA updates.

According to reports, a trade agreement with Japan due to be formalized today will allow certain EV-related battery materials from the country to qualify under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)—potentially for greater made-in-America U.S. Clean Car Credit amounts.

And no, battery degradation isn’t likely to brick your EV. That myth is busted by a dive into user data from the battery analysis firm Recurrent—emphasizing that battery packs have only been replaced in about 1.5% of EVs.

