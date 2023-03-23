The flashy Qiantu K50 that looked like a Chinese rival to the Tesla Roadster is back with a U.S. plan. In-wheel motors make their debut in a passenger car. And the Q4 E-Tron leaves us underwhelmed. This and more, here at Green Car Reports

A follow-up test drive of the 2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron electric SUV left our resident Audi fan underwhelmed and questioning whether it’s at all worth the vaunted badge or the $10,000 upsell versus the VW ID.4 on which it’s based.

The Chinese-developed Qiantu K50 sports car has a new chance of coming to the U.S.—as the Mullen GT and GTRS, with planned Indiana assembly and styling that will lead into Mullen’s planned Five EV due in 2024.

And China’s Dongfeng has launched what it’s calling the world’s first passenger car equipped with in-wheel motors. In its E70 sedan, one of two upcoming EVs using the tech, a conventional inboard motor is used for the front wheels while in-wheel motors power the rear wheels individually, providing torque-vectored all-wheel drive.

