Steering wheels are falling off EVs. Air suspensions are going to help with range, one supplier claims. And the Mercedes EQE SUV has been priced to squeak under the EV tax credit max. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz has priced its U.S.-made EQE SUV, and at just below $80,000 to start, the fully electric SUV makes the EV tax credit cut. This luxurious model will land between the EQB and EQS SUV in its lineup, and against the likes of the BMW iX and Audi Q8 E-Tron.

While air suspensions have in the past been a necessary compromise in some EVs to maintain comfort and performance, Hyundai’s technology supplier is boasting that in next-gen form they might help aid EV range and protect batteries.

Nissan is recalling some 2023 Ariya EVs because steering wheels might detach. That recall is based on multiple accounts of loose steering wheels. And if this sounds familiar, that’s because it appears to closely parallel several recent accounts made public on social media regarding the Tesla Model Y. Well, this morning NHTSA posted an open investigation into Model Y steering wheel detachment, based on two recent incidents

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter