Fisker teases its $30,000 Pear EV. Lordstown remains stalled on its first product. And the Hyundai Kona Electric takes some cues from the Ioniq 5. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has provided a first look at the 2024 Kona Electric. On the way to the U.S. later this year, the Kona Electric will get a little more battery and range, more space inside, and V2L tech for backup power, as well as over-the-air updates and vastly upgraded interface and active-safety tech.

Lordstown Motors’ production of the Endurance electric truck remains stalled, as the company works through a recall issue with the high-voltage system on the trucks. Despite not seeing a clear financial path to build more than the initial 500 trucks, the company is looking to future models made with Foxconn.

Fisker isn’t yet delivering its Ocean EV in the U.S., but as part of a company update last week it revealed a bit more about its second act, the Pear. In addition to a couple more renderings of the upcoming $29,900 Fisker urban EV, the company pointed to a truly revolutionary electronics architecture and so-called Blade Computer.

