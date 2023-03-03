Ford has said it will restart F-150 Lightning production. The Kia EV9 will make its debut this month. EV owners are driving farther per day. And will wireless bidirectional charging help make Tesla vehicles more useful at home and to the grid? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla suggested in its Investor Day presentation that it’s considering wireless EV charging as part of its future. We looked at how this tech may go right along with owner convenience, future self-driving (or self-parking) features, and the bidirectional charging capability that Tesla also confirmed this week is on the way within two years.

The design of the Kia EV9 electric SUV was teased on Thursday in a few obscured images, although they’re enough to highlight that the production EV9 will very closely resemble the EV9 concept.

Ford confirmed Thursday that it will restart production of the F-150 Lightning electric truck on March 13, allowing time for new batteries and packs to be delivered to the production line. It still hasn’t said what the battery-related issue was, or confirmed whether it might lead to a recall.

And according to a data analytics firm capturing data points from millions of vehicles and billions of journeys, EV trip length is rising rapidly—and it’s now nearly equal to that of gasoline vehicles. That may be an indication range anxiety is over and even more shoppers are directly replacing their gas models with EVs.

_______________________________________

