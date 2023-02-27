We try to understand the Mazda MX-30 EV. Ford looks at heating panels, not air, for EV efficiency. And Nissan held the line on EV projections for the U.S., but it’s delivering some of its new Ariya EVs with electric semis. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Nissan announced Monday that it’s accelerating its shift toward electrified and fully electric models for Europe and Japan, but it’s sticking to previous targets for the U.S. It also on Friday announced plans to use battery electric semis from Kenworth and Nikola to deliver its Ariya EVs from the port to the dealership in Southern California. The use of electric trucks to transport electric cars allows Nissan to practice what it preaches—and it hints that it may expand the program.

In a review of the Mazda MX-30 EV, we found this model to be a confusing proposition. It masquerades as an exotic but misses the range, performance, and charging that EV shoppers will be seeking—all while not offering much practicality.

And a study from Ford and involving the European Commission found that, at least for electric delivery vehicles, heating cabin panels could help boost range and aid efficiency. If you can do without the hot air, that is.

