We look at the shortlist of safest electric cars and plug-in hybrids. The Sono Sion solar car is no more. And will worries over gasoline-car resale value drive subscription models? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Sono Motors announced that the Sono Sion solar car project has been terminated. The company will instead focus on solar retrofits for trucks and other arenas, although it’s leaving the door open for a sale of the Sion program.

While we often hear about electric vehicles together with by-the-month subscriptions as the future of the vehicle market, a study from Deloitte points out that subscriptions may play a surprising role in gasoline-car sales. Increasing worries over the resale value of gasoline models may drive people to subscribe, not buy, for models that don’t plug in.

And the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has released its annual list of models achieving Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ status. With strengthened requirements, we looked at these safest EV and plug-in models.

_______________________________________

