Toyota might opt for U.S. EV production in Kentucky. VW is keeping EV components in-house so it can optimize them for efficiency. And the Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets priced in the same range as the Model 3. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan has a price tag for the U.S., and it sets the 361-mile version that outdoes the Tesla Model 3 in range at $46,615. Base versions of the Ioniq 6 start at $42,715 with a 240-mile range. That positions Ioniq 6 prices just below those of the Ioniq 5 crossover.

Volkswagen has traditionally looked to suppliers like Bosch for the design of some of its core components; but VW sees big gains in efficiency from optimizing them, with “all-in-one” componenta rather than modules, and keeping expertise in-house, the company said Tuesday. The approach, which sounds much like what Tesla has used for its vehicles, could bring economies of scale as well.

Toyota is considering ramping up EV production in Kentucky at its existing factory there as soon as 2025, according to a report. The move might potentially take advantage of the federal EV tax credit as well as incentivized batteries from a new North Carolina factory.

