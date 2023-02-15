Cadillac has three EVs due for a production start next year. Mini is building an electric convertible. There’s a Toyota RAV4 Prime recall. And Tesla will open up “a portion” of its charging network to federal funding. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Biden administration has laid out technical requirements for companies claiming federal funds for the $7.5 billion national EV charging network. It defines U.S.-made, adds rules for hardware and uptime, and to some degree lays out the required consumer interface. That includes the “portion” of the Tesla Supercharger and Destination charger network expected to be opened to non-Tesla EVs.

The debut of three new EVs from Cadillac in 2023, with production starting in 2024 for all three models, was confirmed by the brand Wednesday by the brand’s top executive. There will be staggered rollouts depending on the market though, so don’t expect these models to all arrive in the U.S.—although production of the Celestiq flagship is due as planned in December.

A potential cold-weather stalling issue is prompting Toyota to recall some 2021 RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrids. It’s a software fix, but in this vehicle that means a service appointment at the dealership.

And a convertible EV exists! Overseas, that is. BMW confirmed that it will produce a Mini Cooper SE Convertible—in a very limited-edition form, and only for Europe, in a move that teases the potential of a future fully electric family of models.

