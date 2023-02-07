Volkswagen recalls some of its first-year ID.4 EVs. California considers money for EV conversions. And we take a drive in the 2023 Accord Hybrid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid, we found that this sedan isn’t as distinctive in some respects as its predecessor, but it’s improved in efficiency, refinement, and most measures that matter on the drive. It feels sportier as a hybrid, too.

California legislators are proposing a bill, supported by SEMA, that would offer residents a rebate of up to $2,000 for converting gasoline cars to EVs. It helps address an inconvenient truth: that as rapidly as California shifts sales away from gas models, it will take far longer to shift the actual in-use fleet to EVs.

Volkswagen is recalling more than 20,000 U.S. ID.4 EVs from the 2021 model year for an issue that could suddenly shut down the drive system. While VW has had plenty of issues with software already, this is the first one affecting propulsion.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter