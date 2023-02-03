Shoppers get some clarity on tax-credit price caps and SUVs like the Tesla Model Y. Volvo aims more EVs for China. VW reportedly approved a smaller EV for the U.S. And Ford is aiming to keep it simple and scale up with its EVs. Sound familiar? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford CEO Jim Farley on Thursday revealed that the company will be aiming to make its future EVs “radically simplified,” with smaller batteries, fewer parts, and the potential to be built in the millions.

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced a change in how vehicles will be considered cars or SUVs under EV tax-credit price cap requirements, and it should help ease confusion over some model lineups that were called cars in one configuration and SUVs in another. Put simply: Look at what the window sticker says.

Volvo is reportedly planning an expanded EV lineup catered to China and Asian markets. That may include more sedans, SUVs, and a luxury van, although it’s unclear which of these upcoming products might be headed to North America or even Europe.

And Volkswagen has reportedly approved an EV smaller than the ID.4 for the U.S. market and potential North American assembly, with a North American battery plant being considered for Canada. Is it the return of the e-Golf, or another product entirely?

