Toyota’s change at the top likely doesn’t change its position on EVs. GM says it’s flexible on battery format; read into that what you will. And the Hyundai Ioniq 6 pushes efficiency and range to new heights. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 beats the Tesla Model 3 in range and efficiency, with an EPA-rated 361 miles. And in rear-wheel-drive form, it ties the all-wheel-drive Lucid Air Pure for efficiency.

Although GM has built a strong argument around the large-format pouch cells at the core of its U.S. Ultium EV push, it’s now suggesting it’s quite flexible with the battery format. What does this mean for GM’s three Ultium Cells plants, and the economies of scale GM claimed it would realize by keeping to one format as much as possible?

And Toyota recently announced a new CEO and gave the green light to its first dedicated EV platform. But that doesn’t signal a greater commitment to EVs, or a concession to environmentalists that have criticized the strategy. In fact, in a recent presentation at Davos, it doubled down on its strategy not to commit broadly to EVs.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter