Audi reveals an electric pickup, of sorts. Toyota reportedly commits to a dedicated EV platform, but it’s years off. And a Senator says the new EV tax credit isn’t being enacted according to the law. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The green light has reportedly been given to a dedicated Toyota EV platform—like Hyundai’s E-GMP—that could make mass-production EVs competitive on cost, range, and efficiency. But it might not arrive until 2028, when it sees sufficient demand.

Audi on Thursday revealed the last, and most American, of its four “sphere” concepts focused on automated driving: The Activesphere concept is an off-road-capable electric crossover that can transform to a small pickup as needed for gear. Although its Level 4 automated driving, suicide doors, and “mixed reality” interface might not make it to production soon, this “master of metamorphosis” may have a future in the lineup.

Thanks to Treasury guidance—or, more accurately, the lack thereof—that delays domestic sourcing requirements to March, a much wider swath of U.S.-market vehicles are now eligible for the EV tax credit. That and leasing loopholes appear to have led Senator Joe Manchin to introduce a bill seeking to delay the EV tax credits until the enacted rules can be followed.

