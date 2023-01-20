Hertz has big plans to deploy EVs to U.S. cities. Nikola is making hydrogen refueling mobile. And GM is considering a small electric truck. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM is considering the addition of a $30,000 compact electric pickup to its lineup. The project is reportedly part of a design-based project to examine future affordable EVs.

Nikola announced Wednesday that it’s developed a trailer-mounted mobile hydrogen fueling rig for fuel-cell trucks. It’s a stopgap solution as Nikola delivers more trucks but before more hydrogen stations arrive, and the company plans to show it next week.

The rental car giant Hertz plans to funnel thousands of EVs to major U.S. cities. Along with that, it’s aiming to install supporting charging infrastructure in actual neighborhoods—with Denver as the first rollout city.

