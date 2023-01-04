Volkswagen reveals its upcoming electric sedan. Cold-weather range is behind a Tesla fine. Chevy Bolt EV prices rise as the tax credit returns. And our pick of the year follows what Americans will find a very familiar shape. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Today we named our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023, and it’s not even a car. The Ford F-150 Lightning looks much like a gasoline F-150, but it rides, handles, and performs better. Yes, there’s plenty of room for reinventing the car (or truck), but right now, showing people how the familiar can be made better electric is the kind of catalyst for EV adoption we stand behind.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV family once again became eligible for the EV tax credit—at up to $7,500 for the next few months. But GM’s price hikes on the Bolt EV and EUV damp that incentive by $900 and $600, respectively.

Volkswagen revealed its upcoming ID.7 electric sedan at CES, in the form of a camouflaged prototype. While tech specs are yet to come, look for an upgraded interface and a range in the vicinity of 350 miles in some versions for this spacious model.

And a South Korea regulator has hit Tesla with a $2.2 million fine for allegedly minimizing the effect of cold weather on driving range. It’s the latest allegation against the U.S. EV maker, joining criticisms of how it compares cost-effectiveness versus gasoline vehicles.

