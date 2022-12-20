Rivian trucks have received a range boost over the air, and the company now says it’s official. California plans to double the number of EV chargers in the state. And a hybrid will join the next Kona Electric as part of this urban crossover lineup. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona lineup has taken a bow, and Hyundai says that this time it’s an “EV-led design,” with a hybrid version also set to join the lineup. Look for it to be a little larger all around, with upgraded infotainment and exterior lighting that borrows the “parametric pixel” lighting theme of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs.

California has announced a $2.9 billion plan that will double the number of public EV chargers in the Golden State over the next several years, as well as expand charging infrastructure for electric buses and commercial trucks. With other infrastructure funding from the federal government figured in, the state maintains a goal of 250,000 chargers by 2025.

Rivian has improved cold-weather livability with a Snow mode and preconditioning for its R1T and R1S electric trucks and, through a series of over-the-air updates it’s improved the range of these models enough to warrant an EPA retest. Official ratings of the R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV rise to 328 and 321 miles, respectively.

