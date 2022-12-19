The Rivian R1T hits the top tier for safety. The Genesis GV60 earned a spot as one of this year’s best new EVs. And we drive the Q8 E-Tron and SQ8 E-Tron. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Audi E-Tron SUV and Sportback have been given a bigger battery, more range, better efficiency, and faster charging, all as part of a revamp that leaves all that’s good already about the E-Tron but also changes the name to Q8 E-Tron. In a review of the 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron, we found it to be right in the middle of a landscape that now includes the BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq, Mercedes EQS SUV, and Rivian R1S—among others on the way.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) on Friday announced that the Rivian R1T electric truck earns its highest Top Safety Pick+ distinction. Applying to 2022 and 2023 R1T models—but not the R1S SUV—the results confirm top crash-test scores plus ratings for safety-related features like headlights and crash-prevention tech.

And, as we wind through the five finalists for our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 on Jan. 4, we took a look at how the Genesis GV60 forges a new path for luxury EVs.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter