Honda is going solo for solid-state tech. Coffee grounds could get a second life for biodiesel. And we take the U.S.-spec Nissan Ariya for a drive. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a review of the 2023 Nissan Ariya, we found this electric crossover to be the best new Nissan in years—with an extraordinarily spacious, comfortable cabin, completely new interface, and next-generation driver-assistance system. So far only front-wheel-drive, it’s not the sporty pick in its peer set, but it’s the roomiest.

Honda is planning to build a solid-state battery pilot production line in Japan, with the goal of putting the tech into production EVs—and perhaps even motorcycles—by the end of the decade. Although it has big partnerships with GM and Sony related to EV manufacturing and tech, Honda is going it alone on solid-state tech.

Spent coffee grounds could help make biodiesel. In a process that shows some promise for commercialization, coffee-fed algae generates biodiesel that meets U.S. and European specs, according to the UK researchers behind the project. Although it’s experimental, it’s yet another novel example of how the energy pinch may drive companies to innovate in biofuels to fill the gap.

