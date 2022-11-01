Formula E race tech finds its way into upcoming Jaguar Land Rover EVs. Vinfast partners with CATL to potentially produce more small, affordable EVs. The Tesla Cybertruck production ramp is looking like late 2023, claims a report. And Nikola will use natural gas to keep its trucks fueled with hydrogen. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Nikola has revealed how it plans to build at least some of its hydrogen network to power fuel-cell trucks—with natural gas. A partnership with KeyState will produce hydrogen at the site of natural gas extraction, and with carbon capture it may technically qualify for the top “clean hydrogen” incentive offered up by the Inflation Reduction Act and its Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit.

Vietnam’s Vinfast has partnered with the Chinese battery giant CATL, and with cooperative work on a skateboard platform and CATL’s cell-to-pack tech, it could mean more EVs for emerging markets like India.

Silicon carbide semiconductor tech from U.S.-based Wolfspeed will be used to help boost driving range in future Jaguar Land Rover EVs, the companies revealed Monday. The tech has already been proven in Jaguar Formula E racing.

And according to a new report, citing insiders, Tesla Cybertruck production might not ramp up until late 2023. That means it might be 2024 until Tesla can make significant progress in satisfying the hundreds of thousands who potentially put money down on the stainless-steel electric truck years ago.

