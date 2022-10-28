The SEC and DOJ are reportedly stepping up actions regarding Tesla self-driving claims. BP is building the first of its scaled-up fast-charging hubs near LAX. And will fossil fuel demand peak this decade? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The oil giant BP is planning to build a series of large-scale “Gigahubs”—EV fast-charging hubs aimed at ride-hailing vehicles. The first one will offer 48 charging ports and be built near Los Angeles’ LAX airport.

Tesla is reportedly facing multiple new levels of scrutiny from both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—reportedly both over Tesla self-driving claims. Neither the DOJ nor the SEC have yet confirmed either of these potential actions, which rely on reports from Reuters and the Wall Street Journal citing insiders.

A new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that global demand for fossil fuels will peak this decade. Partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the energy and economic uncertainty it’s brought about, government spending on renewable energy has surged—and that could mark a “historic turning point” in the shift away from fossil fuels, the IEA anticipated.

