California considers banning sales of diesel semis by 2040. Seoul thinks big about urban EV charging needs. And how will all those Hertz rental EVs stay charged? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

BP will help keep the tens of thousands of Hertz rental EVs from Tesla, GM, Polestar, and other brands smartly charged, the companies announced Tuesday. Plans include both a national network of charging stations—including hubs around busy rental locations—plus a charging interface for Hertz to help manage charging when it’s cheapest and/or best for the grid.

California is considering a rule that would by 2040 ban sales of all new diesel semis and other kinds of commercial medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Certain kinds of emergency vehicles would be the only exceptions.

Seoul has announced plans to install more than 200,000 urban electric vehicle chargers over the next four years, as part of a plan aiming to make 10% of the four million registered cars in the city of few standalone houses fully electric by 2026. With the plan, residents will never be more than a five-minute walk away from a charger.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter