The federal EV charging network starts to take form with 35 state plans approved and funded. Ford is giving its dealerships a choice on selling EVs, but it means non-negotiable pricing. And could a dual-chemistry approach to EV batteries make a 600-mile range more accessible? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has unveiled new rules for selling EVs under its Model E business unit, and they mean that, at least starting in 2024, markups and haggling on Ford EVs might be history. Dealers now face a decision between two tiers of EV sales, both around non-negotiable pricing, or they can choose to opt out and keep selling Ford’s ICE vehicles.

The Biden administration yesterday announced that 35 states’ charging plans have been approved, toward the $7.5 billion national EV charging network. Those states are now good to start installing stations, on the way to a network that will potentially include 500,000 chargers.

And the charging firm Our Next Energy (ONE) has revealed the cell tech behind the dual-chemistry battery pack it’s claiming can be the foundation for 600-mile EVs, even in the form of trucks and SUVs. Its Gemini dual-chemistry setup will combine an anode-free chemistry with lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) cells, combining two cell types with some very different attributes.

