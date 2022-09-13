Lucid gives a deep-dive into its motor tech and why it leaps past what’s offered by Tesla and Porsche. Nissan Leaf batteries are staying in use longer than anticipated. And communities of color are far more interested in EVs than sales data suggests. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Nissan Leaf EV batteries are lasting a long time, and that’s potentially pushing schemes for mass reuse and recycling of batteries even further into the future. If this is one of the early EV models, first arriving nearly 12 years ago, and also one of the most-affected by degradation, at least earlier on, it may be a sign that large-scale recycling companies like JB Straubel’s Redwood materials have more time to get ready.

Communities of color are most harmed by vehicle air pollution, and yet they currently purchase and lease EVs at disproportionately low rates. According to a study built around a new national survey conducted by Consumer Reports, with EVNoire, GreenLatinos, and the Union of Concerned Scientists, it’s not due to a lack of interest in EVs. Multi-family and multi-unit charging hurdles, EV education, and the way incentives are structured all have a role, it suggests.

The motors made by Lucid for its Air electric sedan are very, very power-dense and “impossibly compact,” the company has said. And in a new tech talk, CEO/CTO Peter Rawlinson and Powertrain VP Emad Dlala talked through how it accomplished that—with efficiency and ease of manufacturing. Beating Tesla and Porsche in motor power density is only one of the bragging rights.

