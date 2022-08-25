Mercedes and VW look to Canada for the EV supply chain. BMW, GM, and Ford aim to incentivize off-peak charging. And California is putting its 2035 gasoline vehicle ban into policy. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

California is making its planned 2035 end date for gasoline vehicles the official policy today—and it’s likely that the state’s electric vehicle targets will extend well beyond California, to a dozen or more states that have adopted its vehicle emissions standards.

Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have both looked to Canada for critical raw materials for EV battery production—and it likely has a lot to do with last week’s supply-chain-related eligibility for the EV tax credit in future years.

And as part of a pilot program, BMW, Ford, and General Motors are partnering with a California utility to help EV drivers charge during beneficial times that will help reduce the strain on the grid and take advantage of lower electricity rates.

