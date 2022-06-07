Polestar shows its performance electric SUV, the 3. Solid Power is ramping up production of test solid-state cells. And Hyundai announces the end of tailpipes and fuel tanks for the Ioniq lineup. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Polestar gave a first look at its upcoming electric performance SUV, the Polestar 3. To be sized and positioned versus the Porsche Cayenne as well as other electric SUVs like the BMW iX M60, Audi E-Tron S, and Tesla Model X Plaid, the Polestar 3 will be built on an entirely new platform and US-made, in South Carolina. Look for a full reveal in October and a production start in early 2023.

Improved energy density are among the claimed advantages of the solid-state battery cells Solid Power aims to deliver to investors BMW and Ford for evaluation before the end of the year. And it’s just set up a pilot line for its own internal testing first.

The Hyundai Ioniq hybrid and plug-in hybrid are on the way out, Hyundai confirmed Monday. Once seen as the strongest rivals yet to the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime, respectively, the model has served a very different role for Hyundai—birthing an entire brand that now includes the chic Ioniq 5 hatchback and soon to include the Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 7 SUV. With the Ioniq Electric already gone for the past year, those versions with a tailpipe are going out of production in July—although Hyundai left the door open for a brief 2023 model year.

