BMW believes in electric versions of its gasoline sedans. EV chargers are a security concern. And is this a new start or the beginning of the end for Ohio’s Lordstown Motors? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Will Lordstown survive? This is the week we’ll likely get a better idea of its viability, as a potential deal with iPhone maker Foxconn is nearly timing out. That would potentially enable production of the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup, or see it fizzle. But even if the deal does come together at the last minute, Lordstown needs more cash to ramp production of the truck beyond an initial small group, the company revealed Monday.

The 3-Series has always been different for BMW. It’s by far the German automaker’s global bestseller over the years, and based on recent comments from BMW CEO Oliver Zipse this Model 3 form factor will be the segment that first sees a mass-market, dedicated EV from the company. In the meantime, building electric versions of its gasoline luxury sedans makes sense, argues the CEO—and it has no plan to forfeit the gasoline portion of the market anytime soon.

Electric vehicle charging stations remain a potential target for hackers, cautions a recent report that appears to lean heavily on a cybersecurity industry looking to sell services. While security might be a serious concern for electrified fleets with centralized smart charging, is it for individuals?

