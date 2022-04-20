BMW’s near-term electric future looks just like its gasoline one. Audi conceives an electric van around autonomous driving in the city. And is VW considering an electric pickup after its electric Microbus? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 BMW i7 electric luxury sedan has been revealed and detailed. Although it’s a flagship model for BMW, it shares its architecture and traditional long-hood proportions with gasoline hybrid models—and you might not pick out at first glance that this is the fully electric one.

The Audi Urban Sphere concept is a futuristic, vanlike vehicle for the city—and a time when autonomous driving modes might be possible. The loungelike interior, with seating for up to six, was designed with China in mind.

And Volkswagen is actively looking at the possibility of an electric pickup for the U.S. market. Such a product might be a “reset moment” for the brand and “the chance of a lifetime,” according to U.S. CEO Scott Keogh, in a recent interview.

