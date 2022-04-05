Fisker has confirmed 10-year/100,000-mile (whichever comes first) battery and powertrain warranties for its Ocean electric SUV, which is scheduled to start production in November.

The battery warranty assures 75% of the battery's original capacity, according to Fisker's website. For reference, Tesla's battery warranty is 8 years or 100,000 to 150,000 miles, depending on the model, while Rivian offers an 8-year/175,000-mile battery warranty that on mileage beats that of any other U.S.-market EV.

Both Tesla and Rivian cover up to 70% of the original battery capacity. Toyota has targeted just 10% range loss in 10 years for its bZ4X. That won't be the warranty, however.

2023 Fisker Ocean

In addition, the Ocean will get a 6-year/60,000-mile comprehensive warranty covering other components, 6 years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance, and 12 years of corrosion protection with unlimited miles.

Fisker revealed the Ocean in production intent form in November 2021, nearly two years after the SUV's original January 2020 reveal in what was essentially concept form. The company has kept to its original $37,499 base price claim throughout, however. Fisker is asking for a $250 deposit for reservations ahead of the start of production, but it also promises a Flexible Lease program for $379 a month plus a $2,999 initial fee—allowing 30,000 miles with the ability to walk away at any time without a penalty.

Set to be built by Magna, in Austria, the Ocean will be offered in Sport, Ultra, and Extreme versions. The base Ocean Sport will use lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells from CATL. Other models will get nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells from the same supplier. Fisker is expecting an EPA-rated 250-mile range for the base Sport and a 350-mile range for the Ultra version.