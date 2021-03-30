Ahead of first deliveries of the Rivian R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV this summer, the U.S. electric truck maker has released details on its battery warranty. And it surpasses the terms of the longest Tesla battery warranty.

According to Rivian's website, the battery warranty for the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV is eight years or 175,000 miles (whichever comes first). That covers all components of the battery pack and a minimum 70% of battery capacity, the website said.

Rivian battery pack [from video]

Tesla's longest warranty is also eight years or 150,000 miles, and also covers up to 70% of original battery capacity. However, that warranty is only available on the Model S and Model X, with other models getting less mileage. The Model 3 Standard Range warranty only covers 100,000 miles, while the warranty for all other Model 3 variants and the Model Y covers 120,000 miles.

In addition, Rivian is offering a 5-year/60,000-mile new-vehicle warranty and 8-year/175,000-mile drivetrain warranty on both of its vehicles.

Tesla previously offered an eight-year drivetrain warranty for the Model S, with unlimited mileage, but that appears to no longer be the case. A 4-year/50,000-mile limited warranty covers most other components beyond the battery pack, with a 1-year/10,000-mile extension for used cars purchased directly from the company.

Rivian R1S

Rivian hasn't delivered any vehicles to customers yet, so we don't know what it will recommend regarding regular maintenance. Tesla initially recommended an annual service, but scrapped that policy in 2019.

Looking at other EVs, the Nissan Leaf gets an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and three years or 36,000 miles of "basic coverage" for other components. The Volkswagen ID.4 gets the same battery-pack warranty terms as the Leaf, with a 4-year/50,000-mile new-vehicle warranty.

Rivian's first two models are aimed more at Tesla than affordable EVs like the ID.4 and Leaf—or versus internal-combustion trucks. The R1T starts at $67,500 and the R1S at $70,000, and both launch with a 135-kilowatt-hour battery pack offering an estimated 300 miles of range.