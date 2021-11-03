Fisker and CATL on Tuesday announced a battery-supply deal for the Fisker Ocean electric SUV, which Fisker said is on track for a November 2022 production start.

Under the terms of the agreement, CATL will supply two battery packs for the Ocean and a total of 5 gigawatt-hours of cells annually from 2023 to 2025, Fisker said in a press release.

The two packs include a "high-capacity" pack using lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) chemistry and a "high-value" pack using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Fisker said it's been working with CATL since 2020 on battery pack integration for the Ocean.

Both packs will also support charging at a peak of more than 250 kw, Fisker confirmed. They're also designed to be supplementary charged through the solar roof Fisker previously confirmed for the Ocean. Fisker previously announced a deal with Electrify America for fast charging, but didn't say whether that would include complimentary charging for customers.

Fisker Ocean

Fisker revealed the Ocean in January 2020 and then targeted series production starting in 2022. The Ocean will be contract manufactured by Magna, which supplied its own EV platform after a deal to use Volkswagen's MEB platform fell through.

The Ocean will have display systems from Sharp, whose parent company, known as Foxconn, is likely to build Fisker's other upcoming (more affordable) EV.

CATL has also said that it's ready to make a million-mile battery, either for Tesla or for another automaker that's interested, for a cost of only about 10% more than other current batteries.

The firm also recently partnered with Hyundai Mobis to use its cell-to-pack technology in future vehicles, and is supplying that same tech to startup ELMS for electric delivery vans.