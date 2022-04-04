The Biden administration makes another move to secure the EV supply chain. Polestar EVs will soon be offered at Hertz. Tesla sets a new delivery record. And why would Nio be considering its own smartphone? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla delivered more than 300,000 vehicles globally in the first quarter of 2022—setting a new delivery record despite supply-chain struggles. It’s the first quarter in which production from three continents was included, although its Shanghai plant remained closed due to a covid lockdown.

President Biden has turned to the Defense Production Act for helping support the EV supply chain—and redeveloping infrastructure for mining and materials. Will it help reduce U.S. reliance on China?

The Chinese EV maker Nio is reportedly considering a line of smartphones, and it wouldn’t be about competing with traditional phone makers like Apple or Samsung. Instead, it’s to have a product that fits well into the ecosystem and meets the needs of tech-savvy customers.

And Polestar EVs will soon be widely available at Hertz. The rental-car giant plans to purchase up to 65,000 Polestar EVs over five years for Europe, the U.S., and Australia, and it adds to Hertz plans to bulk up its electric fleet with the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

