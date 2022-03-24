Lucid on Tuesday confirmed that Nvidia will supply the software architecture for its DreamDrive Pro driver-assistance system.

DreamDrive Pro will use the Nvidia Drive software platform, in combination with 32 onboard sensors, Lucid said in a press release. That sensor suite includes 14 cameras, one lidar, five radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors, the automaker said.

First detailed in 2020, DreamDrive Pro is standard on the Lucid Air Dream Edition and Grand Touring, and optional on other Air models. It's been billed as an answer to Tesla's Autopilot, General Motors' Super Cruise, and Ford's BlueCruise, and Lucid has hinted that it will eventually exceed the capabilities of these systems.

To wit, Nvidia in its own release said it will add "new functions throughout the life of the car." The company has also confirmed its system for BYD, and a partnership with Jaguar Land Rover for active safety and software-defined services.

Lucid Air DreamDrive

By partnering with Nvidia, Lucid seems to be going in a different direction than what it originally announced. The automaker initially revealed a system developed with former Tesla supplier Mobileye.

Beyond the software platform, Lucid's inclusion of lidar is significant. Most automakers view lidar as necessary for greater levels of automation.

Lucid claimed that the Air was the first United States-market model with lidar. Internationally, Xpeng has been one of the first. It's also an Nvidia partner.

Meanwhile, Tesla continues to allow some customers to test hands-free city-driving capabilities, using primarily camera sensors and no lidar.