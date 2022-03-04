Kia plans an electric pickup. Sony and Honda might be in the EV business together. Ford shows the F-150 Lightning testing in Alaska cold. And Panasonic looks for a new U.S. plant site. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Panasonic is reportedly considering either Oklahoma or Kansas for a U.S. battery plant that would likely, at least initially, supply Tesla in Texas.

Ford has shown some of the intense cold-weather traction-system testing that went into calibrating the F-150 Lightning electric pickup’s dual-motor system. Put simply, it’s emphasizing that the Lightning isn’t just positioned for California.

Just a day after Hyundai revealed a stepped-up plan with higher EV targets, Kia revealed plans for an electric pickup and an “entry-level” EV—now among 14 new Kia EVs expected to launch globally by 2027.

And Sony and Honda are allying to build EVs, with the first product due in 2025. Could a joint-venture company actually help accelerate Honda’s electric vehicle plans, and get Sony the market inroads it’s been teasing for a couple years?

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter