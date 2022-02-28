Tesla could have a steady stream of revenue from regulatory credits for years to come. Vinfast insists it will speed its EVs to market by the end of 2022. California passed a million plug-in vehicles. And this year’s list of the safest vehicles on the market includes a number of EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

According to an analysis from IHS Markit, the stricter fleet emissions and fuel economy standards enacted by the Biden administration could form “a lucrative revenue stream” for Tesla—and perhaps for other EV newcomers.

Californians have bought a cumulative 1 million plug-in models—including about 663,000 electric vehicles—over more than a decade. It targets 5 million by 2030: Will incentives, policy, infrastructure, and actual demand get the market there?

Electric vehicles were well-represented on the annual Top Safety Pick+ honor roll from the insurance-funded IIHS. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, and Volkswagen ID.4 were among the top performers, with the Mustang Mach-E earning a next-best Topo Safety Pick.

And Vinfast insists that its VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs will arrive for first U.S. deliveries later in 2022. But with the clock ticking, the company has so far only shown a couple of vehicles with a concept-car level of finish. That said, Vinfast is different, and we take a look at why this case might stand apart from other hype-fueled startups with unrealistic targets.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter