Rivian outlines the many drive modes of its R1T electric pickup. Tesla “recalls” many of its cars over a mode allowing rolling stops. And Ford outlines how its F-150 Lightning can be the backup for home energy. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is able to pitch in with backup home power, and act as an energy broker for working with home solar and shifting loads—and it’ll be the first electric truck with such tech enabled. Ford this morning revealed a little bit more about how the partnership with preferred installer Sunrun will work.

Tesla vehicles with Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta have been “recalled” by the federal government for their potential to roll past stop signs in a mode Tesla terms Assertive. The automaker is rolling out an update to correct the issue quickly—but should updates to driver-assistance systems be filed as safety recalls?

And Rivian has outlined the key differences between the R1T electric truck’s eight drive modes. With four for off-roading and four for on-roading, affecting ride height, suspension, accelerator response, and torque distribution among its four motors, the R1T is a slightly different tool for each environment.

_______________________________________

