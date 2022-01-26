Foxconn is getting ready to help make the Lordstown Endurance electric truck. The Kia EV6 costs a little more than its Ioniq 5 cousin. And GM reveals a next big step toward scaling up electric truck production. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM on Tuesday announced plans to convert its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan for production of the Silverado EV and an equivalent GMC pickup, starting in 2024. It also confirmed a third battery plant for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture with LG Energy Solution—to be located in Lansing, Michigan. The company is aiming for the capacity for 1 million EVs annually by 2025, and 600,000 electric trucks between Orion and GM’s nearby “Factory Zero.”

The 2022 Kia EV6 starts at $42,115 in its base Light model, with rear-wheel drive and an EPA-rated 232 miles. Versions with a larger battery pack return up to 310 miles, but those start at $48,215. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is on the menu for all but the base model, at a premium of $3,900 or more.

And the chairman of iPhone maker Foxconn says that its former GM factory in Ohio will still be producing (and delivering) Lordstown Endurance electric trucks later this year. Foxconn has big EV plans of its own—and potential contract manufacturing for Fisker—so getting the electric pickup to production will be a first test.

