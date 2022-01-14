Rivian adds more charging waypoints where active types want them—like Yosemite. The Cybertruck has been delayed, according to one report citing inside sources. Bollinger has canceled plans for its boxy electric off-roaders. And why are EVs so unreliable? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Electric vehicles are the least reliable vehicle type, said Consumer Reports late last year. Now it’s released a little more information about what the problem areas are on EVs—and why hybrids fare so well.

As part of its Waypoint destination charger network—with 10,000 connectors in the works—Rivian is sponsoring Level 2 chargers overseen by a nonprofit at both Yosemite and Golden Gate. They should be perfect for getting a little more charge while hiking or mountain biking.

According to a report from Reuters, citing an inside source, Tesla Cybertruck deliveries are delayed to 2023. Although Musk has already hinted that there will be some layout and feature changes—including a four-motor version, and four-wheel steering, expect a full product update later this month.

And the Michigan electric vehicle startup Bollinger has effectively bailed on its B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup, instead choosing to focus on commercial trucks. It will be refunding deposits made on those off-road models.

_______________________________________

