Some Tesla Model 3 owners are encouraged to charge to 100%. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 wows us as a finalist. And Arrival’s EV for Uber aims to be the taxi of the future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla is now delivering some Model 3 vehicles powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, and while a bit slower and heavier they include a gift in usable range—with guidance that regular charges to 100% are fine, and even advised, for this version.

Arrival, the UK-based company aiming to make electric commercial vehicles in “microfactory” settings around the world—including South Carolina—has shown an EV especially designed for Uber and ride hailing. About the footprint of a VW Golf but aiming for maximum interior space, is it the future of taxis?

And on our way to naming Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022 on January 3, we took a look at why the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the year’s best. While it clearly ushers in a new era for electric vehicle design and technology, will Hyundai sell enough of them to show Americans it’s serious about EVs?



