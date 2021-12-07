The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are the first two models to be built on Hyundai’s global E-GMP platform dedicated to electric vehicles.

At least in theory, that means these new models aren’t bound to some of the drawbacks that can hinder design, packaging, and sometimes efficiency for models adapted from internal combustion platforms. They've both also boasted of the capability for DC fast-charging from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.

With ratings released on Monday, the Ioniq 5 and EV6 just got their first, early indication on where they’ll stand on that efficiency point—and specifically, on range.

The good news is that in both cases, in their longest-legged rear-wheel-drive long-range versions, the Ioniq 5 and EV6 both top 300 miles of range.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 versions - range and efficiency - Fueleconomy.gov

The quirky 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 earns an EPA range rating of 303 miles in that combination, while shifting to the dual-motor version and all-wheel drive drops the range rating to 256 miles.

So far, Hyundai has only said that it will offer the Ioniq 5’s largest pack, at 77.4 kwh. But with a smaller 58-kwh battery and rear-wheel drive, the Ioniq 5 earns a very respectable 220 miles.

2022 Kia EV6 versions - range and efficiency - Fueleconomy.gov

The 2022 Kia EV6, which looks a bit more conventionally aerodynamic, does slightly better. It earns an EPA-rated 310 miles of range in its rear-wheel-drive long-range form, with the same 77.4-kwh battery pack. In all-wheel-drive long-range form, it’s rated at 274 miles. With the smaller 58-kwh battery, in single-motor form, it goes 232 miles.

Efficiency for the EV6 models rates at 105 MPGe (3.1 miles per kwh) for the all-wheel-drive model and 117 MPGe (3.4 mi/kwh) for both single-motor models. As for the Ioniq 5, it ranges from 98 MPGe (2.9 mi/kwh) for the big-battery, dual-motor model up to 114 MPGe (3.3 mi/kwh) for the big-battery, single-motor version. Note that the range is calculated with a different method than the efficiency.

2022 Kia EV6

While that's better than the Ford Mustang Mach-E, neither of the models measure up in efficiency to the Hyundai Kona Electric, which is a full size smaller but achieves 120 MPGe (nearly 3.7 mi/kwh) combined—or to the Tesla Model Y, which is about the same size and form factor of both of these low-slung crossovers. In its Long Range form, the Model Y is rated at 326 miles of range and earns an efficiency rating of 125 MPGe combined, or 3.7 mi/kwh.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

First deliveries of the Ioniq 5 are due by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the EV6 isn’t arriving until early next year. While it’s unusual to see an entire model line show up in the EPA ratings potentially months before they’re reaching dealerships, the paperwork for it might have been submitted at the same time as that for the Ioniq 5, as the parent company of Hyundai and Kia has done at various times before when there’s a high level of carryover between models.

We’re eager to check in on what gives at least one version of the Ioniq 5 that 300-mile-topping range while the rest of the lineup is quite a bit lower. With seat time in the near future—the Hyundai especially—we’ll bring you more soon.