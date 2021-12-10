A top General Motors executive has confirmed that the Chevrolet Silverado EV will arrive in 2023, with production starting early that year.

The timing, reported by Automotive News, is sooner than the late-2023 timeline previously suggested, yet it sets the Silverado EV—or Silverado E as it’s been called at times—up for an arrival after several other key electric trucks have already been launched. That competitive set will likely include the Ford F-150 Lightning, due to arrive by next May, and to some degree, the Rivian R1T that’s just starting to arrive to customers.

The Silverado EV, which GM has claimed will offer up to 400 miles of range, might also be seen alongside the Lightning as a traditional-looking counterpart to the radically different Tesla Cybertruck, which is due for a product update soon and deliveries sometime next year.

Ultium EV platform - GMC Hummer EV

It won’t be GM’s first electric pickup, but it will be very different and more affordable than GM's first electric pickup, the GMC Hummer EV. Due before the end of the year, it'll cost $112,595 in Edition 1 form, with an estimated 329 miles of range. The electric Silverado is due to follow the dedicated-electric “structural sandwich” approach used to conceive the GMC Hummer EV, but will focus on accessibility that fleets can afford.

So far, GM has teased a glass roof for the Silverado EV, as well as a Four-Wheel Steer system that it describes as more of a steering and maneuverability aid than the Hummer EV’s off-road-focused Crab mode.

Chevrolet Silverado EV glass roof teaser

Ford has conceived the F-150 Lightning on the same platform as the current F-150, but it’s already doubled planned production to 80,000 units per year. Ford CEO Jim Farley said this past week that it’s already planning its full-size electric-truck successor to the Lightning, built on a dedicated EV platform, for arrival mid-decade, for “incredibly high volume.”

The electric Silverado is due to be revealed at CES in Las Vegas on January 5.