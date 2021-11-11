Kia on Thursday released more teaser images of its Concept EV9, which is scheduled for a full reveal November 17 at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

No details have been confirmed, but the teaser images show more of the boxy SUV shape hinted at in an initial teaser released earlier this week. Interior views also show a steering yoke and large digital display. The EV9 nomenclature confirms that this concept previews one of 11 electric cars Kia plans to add to its lineup by 2025, part of a $25 billion funding shift.

The first of those new electric cars will be the Kia EV6, which is arriving at dealerships in the U.S. later this year. This sleeker-looking crossover SUV will be available in all 50 states, Kia previously confirmed. That hasn't always been the case with previous Kia EVs, so the EV6 will likely be the automaker's first truly mass-market EV for the U.S.

Teaser for Kia Concept EV9 debuting on November 17, 2021

The EV6 is related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, sharing the E-GMP dedicated EV platform. While details won't be confirmed until the Concept EV9's L.A. auto show reveal, the concept will likely use that platform as well.

Kia has said it will launch at least two other electric SUVs alongside the EV6 by 2025. So the Concept EV9 could preview one of them.

Kia parent Hyundai also plans to show a future larger electric SUV in concept form at the 2021 L.A. auto show. The Hyundai Seven concept will preview the Ioniq 7, and has already teased a more rounded roofline than the Kia concept. The Hyundai concept is also scheduled for a November 17 unveiling, while the production Hyundai Ioniq 7 is scheduled to launch in 2024.