From its flat-four engines to its rugged-utilitarian design, Subaru tends to approach things differently than other automakers. And that’s reflected in its plug-in hybrid model, the Crosstrek Hybrid, which returns for the 2022 model year with the same market proposition—and a modest $300 price increase.

The 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid is only offered in two builds. The base model starts at $36,770, including destination; an upgrade package adds a moonroof, navigation system, Harman Kardon audio, and a heated steering wheel for $2,500, bringing the total to $39,270.

The EPA hasn’t posted updated numbers for the 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid, but the 2021 model is rated at 17 all-electric miles, with an EPA 36 mpg city, 34 highway, 35 combined—and an estimated 480-mile range based on the combined figure.

2023 Subaru Solterra

With the arrival of Subaru’s first mass-produced electric car, the Solterra, expected within a few months, the Crosstrek Hybrid could provide shoppers with another option if they’re not completely ready to make the leap to all-electric yet.

That said, the Crosstrek has been a very low-volume vehicle, selling almost entirely in California-emissions states where ZEV mandates and their credit-based system effectively require a certain ratio of plug-in models.

Under the federal EV tax credit at present, the Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for $4,502, while Subaru points out that some states offer additional rebates of up to $1,500. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to claim both, that brings the effective price near $30,000—roughly the same price as a top-level non-electrified Crosstrek Limited.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

As with the Limited, the Crosstrek Hybrid includes an extra set of active-safety items you don’t find in the rest of the Crosstrek lineup, with reverse automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, and a rear cross-traffic alert system. It also includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a well-rounded list of convenience features.

The Crosstrek Hybrid was introduced for the 2019 model year, and was a mammoth improvement over the previous Crosstrek Hybrid. But the current model hasn’t changed much since then. Its hybrid system makes a Subaru 2.0-liter flat-4 engine part of a Toyota-derived hybrid system—although the Crosstrek Hybrid has a mechanical all-wheel-drive system (a strategy used in some luxury-brand PHEVs) instead of the over-the-road system, with a rear motor, that other AWD hybrids such as Toyota’s RAV4 Prime include.

Like other Crosstreks, the Hybrid includes X-Mode controls that help allow traction (and power) to get where it can best be used in slippery, steep, or uneven conditions.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

With an 8.8-kwh battery pack, the Crosstrek Hybrid charges up in five hours on 120-volt AC, or in about 2.5 hours at 240 volts with a Level 2 home or commercial charger.

Subaru said that it gave the Crosstrek Hybrid a ride-and-handling retune for 2021, but we haven’t had any time behind the wheel of this model since very early on, and we hope to provide a review update in the near future.

Will the Crosstrek Hybrid stay in the lineup? Subaru recently told us the model is here to stay. If it were given a battery upgrade and much more electric range, we could see this model staying relevant for many more years yet.