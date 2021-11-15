From its flat-four engines to its rugged-utilitarian design, Subaru tends to approach things differently than other automakers. And that’s reflected in its plug-in hybrid model, the Crosstrek Hybrid, which returns for the 2022 model year with the same market proposition—and a modest $300 price increase.

The 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid is only offered in two builds. The base model starts at $36,770, including destination; an upgrade package adds a moonroof, navigation system, Harman Kardon audio, and a heated steering wheel for $2,500, bringing the total to $39,270. 

The EPA hasn’t posted updated numbers for the 2022 Crosstrek Hybrid, but the 2021 model is rated at 17 all-electric miles, with an EPA 36 mpg city, 34 highway, 35 combined—and an estimated 480-mile range based on the combined figure. 

2023 Subaru Solterra

2023 Subaru Solterra

With the arrival of Subaru’s first mass-produced electric car, the Solterra, expected within a few months, the Crosstrek Hybrid could provide shoppers with another option if they’re not completely ready to make the leap to all-electric yet. 

That said, the Crosstrek has been a very low-volume vehicle, selling almost entirely in California-emissions states where ZEV mandates and their credit-based system effectively require a certain ratio of plug-in models. 

Under the federal EV tax credit at present, the Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for $4,502, while Subaru points out that some states offer additional rebates of up to $1,500. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to claim both, that brings the effective price near $30,000—roughly the same price as a top-level non-electrified Crosstrek Limited.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

As with the Limited, the Crosstrek Hybrid includes an extra set of active-safety items you don’t find in the rest of the Crosstrek lineup, with reverse automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, and a rear cross-traffic alert system. It also includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a well-rounded list of convenience features. 

The Crosstrek Hybrid was introduced for the 2019 model year, and was a mammoth improvement over the previous Crosstrek Hybrid. But the current model hasn’t changed much since then. Its hybrid system makes a Subaru 2.0-liter flat-4 engine part of a Toyota-derived hybrid system—although the Crosstrek Hybrid has a mechanical all-wheel-drive system (a strategy used in some luxury-brand PHEVs) instead of the over-the-road system, with a rear motor, that other AWD hybrids such as Toyota’s RAV4 Prime include. 

Like other Crosstreks, the Hybrid includes X-Mode controls that help allow traction (and power) to get where it can best be used in slippery, steep, or uneven conditions. 

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

With an 8.8-kwh battery pack, the Crosstrek Hybrid charges up in five hours on 120-volt AC, or in about 2.5 hours at 240 volts with a Level 2 home or commercial charger. 

Subaru said that it gave the Crosstrek Hybrid a ride-and-handling retune for 2021, but we haven’t had any time behind the wheel of this model since very early on, and we hope to provide a review update in the near future. 

Will the Crosstrek Hybrid stay in the lineup? Subaru recently told us the model is here to stay. If it were given a battery upgrade and much more electric range, we could see this model staying relevant for many more years yet.