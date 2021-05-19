The Kia EV6 electric crossover will arrive in 2022 to dealerships across the U.S.

That in itself reflects an important pivot for the brand, indicating it’s taking fully electric models a lot more seriously. Kia has been selling fully electric models in the U.S.—good ones—since 2014, starting with the arrival of the 2015 Soul EV and extending to the present-day Niro EV; but outside a few key markets in 12 states, you might not have even been aware of them.

The 2022 Kia EV6 is closely related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and is the first dedicated electric vehicle from the brand, with no sheet metal or platform shared with a combustion-engine vehicle. It not only marks the debut of a new naming convention; it also triggers new branding for Kia in the U.S., now called Kia America.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 - Hyundai E-Pit fast-charging

Kia still hasn’t announced a base price for the EV6, but it has detailed what you get with the top-of-the-line EV6 First Edition that will reach dealerships first in an allotment of 1,500 for the U.S. With the top dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup and 77.4-kwh battery pack, the First Edition gets an augmented reality head-up display, parking assist, a sunroof, and 14-speaker Meridian audio. Panoramic dual TFT instrument and infotainment screens curve across the top of the dash, and all EV6 versions get a comprehensive set of 21 active safety features.

2022 Kia EV6

The EV6 starts a new design direction for Kia. With the new version of Kia’s “tiger face” theme, in front, matched with a very steep windshield pillar but some chunky crossover-like cues down below, it can appear equal parts SUV and sporty coupe. Black wheel arches, 20-inch wheels, and illuminated door sills are also part of the package. Colors exclusive to this version include Urban Yellow with black seats, Steel Gray Matte with black seats, and Glacier with dark green seats.

U.S. versions will get the very speedy charging Kia noted at the car’s international debut, with nearly 70 miles of range added in less than 5 minutes or up to 210 miles added in a 10%-80% charge session potentially taking less than 18 minutes. For the larger 77.4-kwh battery pack, Kia says it can charge at 240V (40 amps) from 10% to 100% in 7 hours and 10 minutes.

The EV6 can become a backup power source with 1.9 kw of output for appliances and tools, or it can charge vehicle-to-vehicle at 1.1 kw—about the same as it would charge on 120V AC.

2022 Kia EV6

Kia confirms “up to a targeted 300-mile range” in the U.S. with the larger battery, as well as 0-60 mph times of less than 3.5 seconds for the 576-horsepower GT version that will follow—and, perhaps, be a strong rival for the Tesla Model Y Performance.

The First Edition and other EV6 AWD models with the big battery will make 313 hp and have a 0-60 mph estimate of 5.1 seconds—comparing well to the AWD versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, as it does in its overall dimensions. Rear-wheel-drive versions with the bigger battery will make 218 hp, while an entry level version with a smaller 58.0-kwh battery and rear-wheel drive will produce 167 hp.

2022 Kia EV6

The EV6 seats five, offers a front trunk (frunk), and has 28 cubic feet of cargo space behind the back seat, expandable to 54 cubic feet with seatback folded. With a 100% vegan interior and all-LED lighting, the EV6 aims to reduce its carbon footprint in multiple aspects.

Initial Kia EV6 models will arrive in the U.S. in early 2022, while the high-performance EV6 GT model arrives in late 2022.