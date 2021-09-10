Hyundai earlier this week teased a large electric SUV for its Ioniq sub-brand. Slated to be the third Ioniq model, it's likely to arrive in the United States as the Ioniq 7 around 2024.

A teaser photo tweeted by the automaker showed the new model, identified only as the "Ioniq large SUV" alongside the two previously-confirmed Ioniq models—the Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6.

A smaller crossover, the Ioniq 5 is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. later this year. The Ioniq 6, a sedan based on the Hyundai Prophecy Concept was due to arrive in the U.S. in 2022 but could be delayed by a few months, according to a recent report. It hasn't been officially revealed.

#Hyundai will electrify its entire model line-up in Europe by 2035, and by 2040 in other major markets.#CarbonNeutrality2045 #PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/YensZG6zvg — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) September 6, 2021

The third Ioniq model isn't a surprise. When the Ioniq brand was revealed last year, Hyundai mentioned a larger SUV called the Ioniq 7, saying it was due in early 2024.

The trio constitutes the "completion" of the Ioniq lineup, the tweet said, but that leaves out EVs for the main Hyundai brand, as well as Hyundai-owned Kia and Genesis. Hyundai said it plans to electrify its entire global lineup by 2040. That includes hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles alongside battery-electric cars.

Hyundai plans 10 electrified cars in its U.S. lineup by 2022. It has also promised "a suite of American-made electric vehicles," but hasn't finalized details yet. In May, the automaker said these unspecified EVs would start production in 2022, as part of a $7.4 billion investment in the U.S. through 2025. Hyundai already has a factory in Alabama, while sibling brand Kia has a factory in Georgia.