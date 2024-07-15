Following a mid-model-year update for 2024, the 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron electric crossover receives a few more significant changes for the new model year.

The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model gets an 81-hp boost to 282 hp, which lowers the 0-60 mph time by 1.7 seconds, to 6.2 seconds, according to Audi. Revisions to the 82-kwh battery pack (with 77 kwh of usable capacity) should also yield an additional 23 miles of range, Audi estimates, which would mean 288 miles on the EPA testing cycle. The rear-wheel-drive model has been renamed from Q4 40 E-Tron to Q4 45 E-Tron to highlight these changes.

2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron

This follows similar updates to all-wheel-drive Q4 E-Tron models midway through the 2024 model year. Audi replaced the previous Q4 50 E-Tron with the more powerful 335-hp Q4 55 E-Tron, which also got a range boost to an estimated 258 miles. Audi said at the time that changes to the battery chemistry would also yield faster charging, while changes to the steering and suspension aimed for battery response when driving enthusiastically.

The Q4 E-Tron is also available in a Sportback body style with a lower roof. It received the same updates as the standard all-wheel-drive Q4 E-Tron, and continues to be offered only with the dual-motor powertrain for 2025.

2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron

The previously-optional Technology Package is now standard on all Q4 E-Tron models for 2025, adding the Virtual Cockpit Plus digital instrument cluster, navigation, and traffic sign recognition to the list of standard features. An optional Cold Weather Package for all-wheel-drive models adds a heated windshield and heat pump, which may help improve on the underwhelming real-world range we noticed in a previous cold-weather test drive.

Pricing starts at $51,095 for the base single-motor Q4 45 E-Tron Premium (all prices include a mandatory $1,295 destination charge), while a Premium Plus grade starts at $54,895. The dual-motor Q4 55 E-Tron is available in Premium ($56,495), Premium Plus ($59,000), and Prestige ($63,095) grades. The Sportback body style adds $3,000 to the price of all-wheel-drive models.